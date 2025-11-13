"Difficult that Shami has to miss out, trying to plan ahead": India Test captain Shubman Gill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 : India Test captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that it is tough to leave out a bowler of Mohammed Shami's quality, but said the team is looking ahead strategically, keeping in mind the conditions and upcoming series.

Shami, 35, was left out of India's 15-member squad for the two home Tests against South Africa, scheduled to commence on Friday at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before his most recent snub, Shami had openly expressed his disappointment about being sidelined from India's recent Test fixtures.

The reason behind Shami's absence was pinned to his lack of fitness. The seasoned quick made a case for his return with a sizzling pefromance for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Gujarat. Shami returned with figures of 5/38 in the second innings at Eden Gardens, his 13th five-wicket haul for Bengal and inspired his side to a commanding 144-run victory.

With 15 wickets at 10.46 after four innings, Shami knocked on the selectors' door. However, Shami was left out once again, which indicated management's intention to move on from him.

Speaking on Shami's absence from the upcoming Test series, Gill told reporters during the pre-match press conference, "I think there are not many bowlers of his quality. However, you also have to consider the bowlers who are playing right now. They have done such a terrific job. You can't ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. We all know what Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been doing in Test cricket. Sometimes it's very difficult. Players like Shami bhai have to miss. I think it's important for us to be able to know what the next series that we are playing is and where we are playing, and to try to plan ahead."

Gill also answered questions regarding Shami's fitness are best directed to the selectors, adding that the team is currently focused on preparing with the bowlers available for the upcoming series. "The selectors would be able to give you a better answer to that," he said.

Shami hasn't played for the Indian Cricket Team since the completion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which finished in March. The fast bowler was left out of the Indian Test squad, which is currently playing a two-match series against the West Indies.

The Indian Cricket Team will lock horns with ICC World Test Champions South Africa, which will commence on November 14, with the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second test will take place at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. In the white-ball leg, the Proteas will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from November 30.

Test Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

