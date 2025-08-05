"Difficult to mention one name...": Gambhir hails Team India's performance in England series

New Delhi [India], August 5 : With Indian team drawing series with a spectacular victory against England in the last Test of the five-match contest, Head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the team's performance, saying that the team "deserves every bit of it" and it is difficult to "mention one name" which stands out.

The Indian cricket team's new era under coach Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill began on a promising note, as immense fighting spirit, resilience and never-say-die mentality of a new-look Indian squad helped them seal a series draw, beating England by six runs at The Oval in a thriller to level the series 2-2.

Speaking to the media following his return to Delhi, Gambhir said he is happy. "I think boys deserve every bit of it for the way they performed in all five Tests."

Gambhir hailed pacer Siraj, who was the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including nine at The Oval, but pointed out it is difficult to mention just one name who stood out the most.

"I think he (Siraj) has been brilliant. In fact, not only he, but the entire team has performed brilliantly. It is very difficult for me to mention one name, but these guys have, be it Shubman, be it Siraj, be it everyone... I think the boys have been brilliant throughout the last two months," said Gambhir.

Gambhir said that Shubman did a "fabulous job".

"That is all I can say, and he will keep doing good for Indian cricket," he concluded.

The series saw close contests in all matches played in the series with both sides making new records.

All matches ended on the fifth day and the last match of the series was befitting a final with both teams dominating different sessions.

