Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana Fined Heavily After On-Field Fight in DPL T20 2025 Eliminator (VIDEO)

Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Fight Video: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has imposed heavy fines on multiple players following a heated Eliminator between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. According to the reports, spinner Digvesh Rathi was fined 80 percent of his match fees for breaching Article 2.2 (Level 2) of the Code of Conduct for behaviour against the spirit of the game. Rana was fined 50 percent under Article 2.6 (Level 1) for making an obscene or offensive gesture.

According to the reports, Aman Bharti received a 30 percent fine for the use of audible obscenity, a breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1). Sumit Mathur was fined 50 percent under Article 2.5 (Level 1) for using language or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction. Krish Yadav was fined 100 percent of his match fees under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for audible obscenity and for pointing his bat at an opposing player.

The DPL has often seen fiery contests, but the Eliminator drew criticism as multiple players crossed the line with verbal and physical aggression.

This is not the first time Rathi has faced disciplinary action. In his IPL 2025 debut season for Lucknow Super Giants, he was fined several times for send-offs and confrontations. His penalties in that season alone added up to Rs 9.37 lakh.

What happened in the DPL T20 2025 Eliminator?

West Delhi captain Nitish Rana scored an unbeaten 134 off 55 balls to guide his team to a seven-wicket win. The match gained attention for a heated moment between Rana and spinner Digvesh Rathi. Rathi used an unorthodox tactic, stopping mid-run-up and leaving Rana waiting. In response, Rana walked away deliberately before hitting a reverse sweep for six. He then celebrated by mimicking Rathi’s signature wicket celebration, which further escalated tensions. Teammates from both sides quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from turning physical.