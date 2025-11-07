Dinesh Karthik-Led India Clinch Thrilling 2-Run Win Over Pakistan in Rain-Hit Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India got their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 campaign off to a winning start by edging past archrivals Pakistan by two runs in a rain-affected Pool C match at Mong Kok Stadium on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. Batting first, India were powered by openers Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli. Uthappa scored 28 off 11 balls with two fours and three sixes. Chipli added 24 from 13 deliveries, hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Their fast start set the tone for India’s innings. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 17 as India finished 86 for 4 in six overs.

Chasing 87, Pakistan reached 41 for 1 in three overs before rain stopped play. With no improvement in weather, the match was decided using the DLS method, giving India a narrow two-run win.

Stuart Binny’s second over, which yielded one wicket for seven runs, was key in India taking the advantage before the interruption.

The result gave Dinesh Karthik’s men a positive start in Pool C, which also includes Kuwait. Pakistan, led by Abbas Afridi, will look to bounce back in their next match.