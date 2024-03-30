"Dinesh used to have a hit in between his commentary stints": Varun Aaron

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron revealed that veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik often hones his finishing skills in between his busy commentary stints, due to which it still does not look like he has lost a step despite spending most of his time off the field inside the commentary box.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at home on Friday, failing to defend 183 run target after scoring 182/6 powered by Virat Kohli's 83* in 59 balls, with four balls and four sixes. During the death overs, while Virat seemed to struggle a bit, a rarity in itself, Dinesh was clearing the fences effortlessly in his 8-ball 20*, smashing three majestic sixes.

In a video by ESPNCricinfo, Aaron said, "At the post-match, I asked him that DK, you are commentating most of the time, how do you hit the ball so comfortably. Then KP (Kevin Pietersen) was like that, in between his commentary stints, he would go and have a hit, and come back for another stint at commentary. He was at it during his off days. It is not like he was completely switched off from the game. He did put in a lot of preparation," said Aaron.

Dinesh, who has scored 4,602 runs in 245 IPL matches with 20 fifties since 2008, is playing his final IPL season. During his final years, Karthik has developed a solid reputation as a hard-hitting finisher, capable of giving some unreal acceleration.

His turnaround started in IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter was brought in by RCB following some dull seasons with Kolkata. In 16 matches, he scored 330 matches at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of over 183, with a fifty. This run helped him earn an inspirational comeback to Team India at the age of 37. He played a crucial role in RCB's playoff run.

But the next season was underwhelming, as he could score just 140 runs in 13 matches at a poor average of 11.67, with a strike rate of 134.62. This season, he seems to have found his groove yet again, scoring 86 runs in three matches at an average of 86.00 at a strike rate of 195.45, with his best score being 38*.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also said that Karthik firing runs like this is a bonus for RCB.

"We are all a little bit surprised with his start. His last season was average, getting just over a hundred runs. Though his strike rate was healthy, he was the missing link in that RCB set-up. Him starting this way is a bonus for RCB," said Moody.

After KKR won the toss, they opted to field. After losing skipper Faf early, Virat Kohli had a 65-run partnership with Cameron Green (33 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and a 42-run stand with Glenn Maxwell (28 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six). Virat scored 83* in 59 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes and took RCB to 182/6 along with Dinesh Karthik (20* in eight balls, with three sixes) in their 20 overs.

Andre Russell (2/29) and Harshit Rana (2/39) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

In the run chase, Phil Salt (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (47 in 22 balls, with two fours and five sixes) put KKR to a fine start with a quickfire 86-run stand in 39 balls. After Vyshak and Mayank Dagar (1/23 each) dismissed the openers, Venkatesh Iyer (50* in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) guided KKR to a seven-wicket win with 19 balls to go.

Sunil won 'Player of the Match' on his 500th match for his knock of 47 and one wicket.

RCB is sixth in the points table with a win and two losses. They have just two points. KKR is at second with two wins in two games, with four points.

