"Discuss everything with these guys": Mohammad Nabi on Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Ahead of the clash against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said that he discusses the game plan with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as they both are senior players of the team.

MI will lock horns with CSK in the 29th encounter of the IPL 2024 at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium on Sunday.

The former Afghanistan skipper opened up about his plan of attack with the ball against the opposition.

"So, I try to keep myself with the same mentality, but it depends on the conditions available. If the conditions are in my favour and the ball turns, I go on the offensive against the opposition batters, thinking about how to take a wicket. If the conditions don't favour me, I start thinking about how to save myself, whether by bowling a yorker, a slower delivery, a wide ball or a wide yorker. That's the mentality I use," Nabi said in the pre-match press conference.

The veteran batter further stated that he always talks to Rohit and Bumrah to discuss the game plan as both of them are the most experienced players in the squad and have played a lot of games for the Mumbai-based franchise.

"I'm always talking to Bumrah and Rohit. These two are the most senior players in the team. They've played a lot of cricket for MI and won many games for MI. They have more experience and knowledge of playing at the Wankhede. I discuss everything with these guys and absorb the information they give," the Afghanistan all-rounder added.

In the end, Nabi said that every game is important and they have made different game plans for each and every player and team in the tournament.

"We already discussed all these things (suggestions on gameplay based on his T20 experience) for tomorrow's game in the meetings, and hopefully, the boys will execute well tomorrow. Every game is important, and each has its plan for different players and teams," the 39-year-old player concluded.

The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL 2024 points table with just four points with winning only two out of their five matches in the ongoing season. The five-time champions have a net run rate of -0.073 in the 17th edition of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

