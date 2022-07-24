Disney Star bags Australia cricket media rights for seven years

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Disney Star have bagged the media rights for Australian cricket. CA said it is delighted to announce the new association with Disney Star (owned by The Walt Disney Company) to broadcast Australian cricket throughout India and other territories across Asia.Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) are the current rights holders of Australian cricket and the deal with Star starts early next year. The seven-year deal commences next year and will see Star televise men's international and women's international matches played in Australia as well as the BBL and WBBL.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said: "We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer."The magnitude of this association is testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly."There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season." Interestingly enough, CA's agreement with Star comes at a time when it is facing trouble with a home broadcaster. Channel Seven, a free-to-air broadcaster Down Under, recently initiated legal proceedings against the CA citing multiple breaches in its agreement.