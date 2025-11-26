Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : Reigning ICC World Test Championship winners South Africa completed a historic 2-0 Test series win to whitewash India in their own backyard. This came after the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa thrashed India by a mammoth 408-run margin in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday.

South Africa handed India their biggest defeat in Test cricket in terms of runs. The Proteas also scripted history by whitewashing the Asian Giants at their home for the first time since 2000.

Proteas left-arm seamer Marco Jansen won the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. South Africa Off-spinner Simon Harmer was adjudged Player of the Series for scalping 17 wickets in the two-match Test series.

"Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don't bowl them. Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get washed off with Test matches 9 months away and this negative approach changes," Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

"A test match where Team India lost even before the first ball was bowled," S Badrinath wrote on X.

"Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the test team who can play spin better," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

"Incredible performance and series win in India by the Proteas, massive congrats to @TembaBavuma, Shukri and the team," Former SA captain Gareme Smith wrote on X.

"Incredible performance by every member of the team. Well done @ProteasMenCSA. Historic moment," AB de Villiers wrote on X.

"Losing 5 out of the last 7 home Tests...two whitewashes included. Home Dominance No More," Aakash Chopra wrote on X.

"There was an aura around the Indian team when playing in India. You can see it disappearing in the distance," Harsha Bhogle wrote on X.

India required 549 to win the Guwahati Test; India had lost two wickets at stumps on Day 4. Things didn't get better for them on Day 5 either. Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2), and Rishabh Pant (13) all fell to Simon Harmer, while Sai Sudarsan's 139-ball 14 resistance came to an end after he was caught in slips off Senuran Muthuswamy.

Ravindra Jadeja played a fighting knock of 54 in 87 balls but was removed by Keshav Maharaj. India bundled out for 140 runs in the second innings, losing the game by 408 runs. Harmer finished with 6/37.

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 140 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Ravindra Jadeja 54, Simon Harmer 6/37) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Senuran Muthuswamy 109, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62).

