Doesn't reflect well on Ben Stokes' team: Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash on handshake row

Manchester [UK], July 28 : Former cricketer Mark Ramprakash was critical of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England players' confrontation on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In the final moments of Day 5, drama unfolded after India fought with every ounce of strength to keep the series alive courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's (107*) and Washington Sundar's (101*) gritty 203-run unbeaten partnership.

With the draw looming large, England captain Ben Stokes went to the Indian pair to offer his hand to call the end of the contest. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it. Shortly after the drama, England bowled, tossed up, and delivered through Harry Brook, and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a maximum to bring up his fifth Test century.

Mark gave his take on the entire exchange of words and felt it didn't reflect well on Stokes and his team. He even questions if England stood in India's place, what course of action would they have chosen?

"You have to wonder if England had a player on 90 not out, would we have continued. We hear about England players being very proud on being on the honour boards at Lord's and other grounds because those milestones are huge achievements. I can understand where India were coming from," Mark told Sky Sports Cricket.

A statement from Stokes was caught on the stump mic as he said, "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?" Jadeja responded to the English skipper's comment and said, "What do you want me to do, just walk off?" Zak Crawley, who stood close to the crease, chipped in, saying: "You can, just shake your hand."

"The stump microphone and words don't reflect well on Ben Stokes' team, who, let's be fair, are doing a fantastic job of reinvigorating Test cricket. They are playing wonderfully well. The cricket has been on such high class that it is a shame to dwell on it," he added.

After Washington brought up his maiden Test hundred, the match eventually ended as players walked back. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was questioned about the incident after the game, and he clarified his stance with a simple reply.

"If someone's batting on 90 and another on 85, don't they deserve their centuries? Would England have walked off if their own players were close to milestones? No. Our boys weathered the storm. They earned those tons. We're not here to please anyone," Gambhir told reporters at the post-match press conference.

