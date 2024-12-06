Dominant England secure 194-run lead over NZ in 2nd Test; Brook shines with counter-attacking ton (Day 1, Stumps)

Wellington [New Zealand], December 6 : An explosive counter-attacking century from Harry Brook and a relentless pace onslaught by pacers helped England secure a 194 run lead at the end of day 1 of second Test against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve stadium on Friday.

At the end of day's play, Kiwis were 86/5, with William ORourke (0*) and Tom Blundell (7*) unbeaten.

In an effort to overcome England's first innings total of 280 runs, Kiwis came out with openers Devon Conway and skipper Tom Latham, but had to face an early setback with Conway being removed by Gus Atkinson for just 11 runs in 27 balls, with two fours. NZ was 18/1 in six overs.

Kane Williamson joined Latham and both tried to stitch a partnership. Kiwis reached the 50-run mark in 12.4 overs.

However, skipper Ben Stokes struck for England, removing Latham for 17 in 32 balls, with a four. NZ was 53/2 in 14.2 overs.

Chris Woakes removed Rachin Ravindra for just three, while Brydon Carse got rid of Williamson (37 in 56 balls, with three fours) and Daryl Mitchell (6). NZ was 79/5 in 23.2 overs.

Carse (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Earlier, after NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first, England was put to bat first by Latham and was reduced to 43/4, with Zak Crawley (17), Jacob Bethell (16), Ben Duckett (0) and Joe Root (3) failing to make an impact.

Harry Brook and Ollie Pope put up a 174 run partnership for the fifth wicket, unleashing a brilliant counterattack. Century from Brook (123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes) and a fine half-century from Pope (66 in 78 balls, with seven fours and a six) took England to 280/10 in 54.4 overs.

Nathan Smith (4/86) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, while Will O'Rourke also took 3/49. Matt Henry also got two wickets. England is leading the three-match series 1-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor