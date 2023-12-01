Dominica withdraw from hosting ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Dominica will not host any games of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024. Dominica's administration made the decision due to the country's incapacity to finish work on practice and match grounds before the event began.

"The Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development in Dominica confirmed that, despite the country's eagerness to host matches and tangible efforts to date, they have evaluated proposed timelines after consultation with their contractors. After careful consideration, it was determined that there will not be adequate time to fulfil all the obligations outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding between CWI and the Government of Dominica," a statement from Cricket West Indies read.

The 2024 edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by West Indies and USA will kickstart on June 4 and conclude on June 30.

https://twitter.com/windiescricket/status/1730326298604519443

Dominica was one of seven Caribbean countries chosen to host the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Based on bids from local governments, the ICC created this list in collaboration with CWI. Dominica had been initially selected as a host venue for the highly anticipated tournament, along with six other countries in the West Indies; Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Windsor Park was shortlisted to host one group match and two Super 8 games, according to a Dominica government statement, subject to venue meeting obligations outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

"Several tangible actions were taken both at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and at the Benjamin's Park including the commencement of upgrading and enhancement of the practice and match venues, various assessments and the creation of additional pitches where necessary," the Dominica government's statement read as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"However, the implementation timelines submitted by the various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated timeframe before the commencement of the tournament. As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games," it added.

"In light of Dominica's sterling reputation in hosting international cricket, this decision is considered to be in the best interest of all. The Government of Dominica thanks Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its partnership over the years and looks forward to continued collaboration in the future. The Government of Dominica extends best wishes to the organisers for a successful tournament in June 2024," it further stated.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave stated that the board understood Dominica's decision to withdraw from the process. CWI stated in a press release that it was working with the ICC to finalise the T20 World Cup schedule and that an announcement was "expected imminently."

"We acknowledge the dedication of the Government of Dominica in preparing to host matches as a part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. While recognizing their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Dominica and the Dominica Cricket Association to host international matches in the future," Grave said in an official statement by CWI.

CWI and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are working towards confirming the complete match schedule and an announcement confirming these details is anticipated imminently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor