"Don't get desperate for that single, runs will come": Irfan's message to Virat after 2 successive ducks

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan offered a word of advice to Virat Kohli after the star batter registered two consecutive ducks against Australia in the ODI series, urging him to stay patient and trust his game instead of forcing runs.

Kohli was trapped leg-before by Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett, who outsmarted him with clever variation. After setting Kohli up with some outswingers targeting outside off-stump channel, Bartlett brought one back in sharply to strike him on the pads, ending his stay without a run.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about Kohli, Pathan said, "Virat Kohli, two ducks in two matches, we have not seen it before. It could be because of pressure, rustiness and everything. Whatever chatter is ongoing on social media about these two (Rohit Virat), these two players mustn't get affected by it. No one will play if they don't perform. But they have done wonderful work for India. They need support, persistence from selectors till the runs, the right rhythm does not come. It would be really important. I know it is difficult since Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the sidelines. It is not easy to play when the sword is hanging over you. I hope this is not in Virat's mind. In the first match, he got out to an outside off-stump delivery. He thought, with three slips in place, whether I would be given outside off-stump deliveries? The ball came in a bit, and he tried playing his favourite flick shot and got beaten there. The gap (between bat and pad) while playing flick was so big, I've never seen something like that from him."

"How can Virat get out of it. Virat would want to make sure to get that single and get off strike. But he should not get desperate. I hope for that one single; he would not get desperate and stop enjoying his batting. He has to enjoy his batting. If he does that, he will get more time at the crease, and if he gets runs, he will not look back. ODI is his favourite format. I appeal to the fans: these two, if they play one year, two years more, play the World Cup, or don't play much no matter how much cricket they play, it is time to enjoy their cricket because they have given Indian cricket so much. We would hope they play as much as possible. Hope Virat gets in form soon in the next match. He can struggle like Rohit did today, but he can also regain his rhythm and showcase his craft gradually. Don't get desperate for that single, runs will come," he added.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma played a stellar 73-run knock off 97 balls, including seven boundaries and two maximums. India lost the second ODI and the series.

Expressing his thoughts on the right-hand batter's performance, the 40-year-old noted, "Even though he struggled, this knock would give him more satisfaction than anything else. He was prepared for that struggle. He showcased his fitness too while surviving that run-out attempt. As of late, he has batted at a strike rate of 120-130, but his SR till 60 balls has been around 50. You could feel that a more free-flowing knock would have benefitted India, but this would give him a lot of satisfaction."

In the end, the former cricketer praised fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's exceptional bowling performance (0/29 in 10 overs) despite the Australian pacer going wicketless, calling his 10-over spell one of the unluckiest he has ever witnessed.

In the match, Australia, leading 1-0, put India in to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xaiver Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2. Still, contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor