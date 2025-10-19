Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 : India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was left visibly dejected after her team suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss to England in Indore on Sunday, a result that saw England book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup. Despite putting up a spirited fight, India fell short in the final overs, marking their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet admitted that it was painful to see her team fall just short after putting in so much effort.

"Smriti's (Mandhana) wicket was the turning point for us. Still had batters, but I don't know how things went the other way. Credit to England. They didn't lose hope, they kept bowling and getting wickets. It's a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in but the last 5-6 overs didn't go according to the plan," Harmanpreet said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It's a heartbreaking moment. We are playing good cricket, we are not giving up, but have to cross the line. It's been the last three games where we showed up with good cricket, but ended up on losing side. Next game is very important. Our bowlers did a really good job, because when Heather (Knight) was batting they were looking very good. Did a lot right, but last five overs, we have to rethink. Next game (against New Zealand) is very important," the skipper added.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt held their nerve in the tense finish to seal their place in the knockouts.

Sciver-Brunt said, "So, so happy. Everyone just showed how calm they were and were really clear in what they had to do. In bowling innings, we had to stick in. A partnership obviously happened with Harman and Smriti and they looked like they were going to chase it easy. But we knew if we got a wicket, we could put on the pressure..."

"Fielding is something we've spoken about before the game - haven't been tested towards the end of the innings with the ball. Wanted to be ready for that, but everyone came in with brilliant plans and executed brilliantly. Linsey was always going to bowl her last over, hopefully she could kill the game, and she did," she noted.

"Heather's innings was special, her use of sweeps and reverse-sweeps was brilliant. We messed up the last five-six overs but crucial runs from Charlie. Australia, one to look forward to, and get into the battle. So happy to get the qualification but want to take some confidence into the knock-outs," she added.

England all-rounder Heather Knight was named Player of the Match for her brilliant 109 off 91 balls, she smashed fifteen boundaries and one maximum, and also played her 300th international match.

"Really pleased, nice to get conditions conducive to batting," Knight said.

"Felt we needed 300, frustrated with how I got out, and 300 caps, a big occasion. A tiny bit slow at the start, but more boundary options, I was free to play reverse-sweeps. Pleased with a match-defining innings. There was a gap so any nudge on it was away to the boundary square of the wicket," she added.

Reflecting on her role in the side, Knight added, "Back in the ranks is different, having responsibility was good for me, but it's a slightly different role now. Australia are a quality team a good chance to test ourselves against the best in the world now that we've qualified."

With the win, England became the third team to seal a semi-final spot.

Coming to the match, India, chasing 289, looked in deep trouble early on at 42/2, then Mandhana and Harmanpreet steadied the ship with a magnificent 125-run partnership. The pair played with grit and authority, taking the attack to the English bowlers and giving India real hope.

Their stand was the highest for India in a World Cup run-chase, surpassing the 108-run partnership between Mandhana and Mithali Raj against the West Indies in Taunton back in 2017.

Harmanpreet, who had endured a lean run in the tournament so far, looked back to her best. She scored a fluent 70 off 70 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, before being dismissed by her English counterpart Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The India skipper now has 1,017 runs in 31 World Cup matches at an impressive average of 46.22, with three centuries and five fifties, making her the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Against England in ODIs, she boasts 1,025 runs in 28 matches at an average of 46.59, including three tons and six fifties.

After her dismissal, Mandhana found an able partner in Deepti Sharma, who continued her fine all-round form. The duo added 67 runs, keeping India well in the hunt.

Mandhana was at her elegant best, scoring 88 off 94 balls with eight boundaries, before being caught off Linsey Smith. Her wicket turned the tide; India still had it under control as they needed 55 runs off 52 deliveries when she walked back.

Richa Ghosh tried to inject some momentum but fell for 8, leaving India at 256/6 in 45.4 overs. Soon, after Ghosh's wicket, Deepti looked to take charge but mistimed a big shot off Sophie Ecclestone, finding Sophia Dunkley in the deep. That dismissal left India needing 27 off 19 balls, a target that slipped out of reach as the lower order faltered under pressure, leading to India's third consecutive defeat in the competition. They finished at 284/6.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front for England, taking 2/47 in her eight overs. Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with a wicket apiece as England held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a dramatic win and book their spot in the last four.

