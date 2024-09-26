Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Ahead of India's second Test against Bangladesh, India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that the selection of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and playing eleven as a whole depends on the surface the team will get in Kanpur.

The second Test of the two-match series will be played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium from Friday onwards. India is 1-0 up in the series.

Speaking ahead of the game in the press conference, Nayar said that the selection of Kuldeep depends on the surface the team will get since the team does not know about it.

"Do not know what surface we are going to be playing on yet. Both the pitches were really good, Kanpur is always known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet, but I think the conditions and the forecast will be sort of interesting as to how when we turn up in the morning and how the conditions are. I think a lot will depend on that because in Test cricket, conditions matter a lot and how the pitch plays. It is for us to decide and have a thought process over the conditions. But we are hoping to come in a sunny day and not and overcast Kanpur," Nayar said.

Kuldeep, who has played 12 Tests since his debut in 2017 and has taken 53 wickets, last played a Test for India against England in March this year. In that series, Kuldeep impressed in four matches he played, taking 19 wickets and scoring some valuable runs with the bat. He was not picked for the first Test in Chennai as India opted for three pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

The Indian team has decided to retain the same squad for the second Test, scheduled to start in Kanpur on September 27.

India squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

