"Don't reckon it has quite sunk in": Josh Inglis on scoring century on Test debut for Australia

Galle [Sri Lanka], January 31 : The feeling of making history on his Test debut hasn't sunk in Australia's Josh Inglis. On Day 2 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, the 29-year-old struck the fastest century on his red-ball debut for the Baggy Greens.

Inglis broke the humdrum approach of adopting to defensive brand of cricket and resorted to a swift approach. He raced to his half-century in just 51 balls, which included five fours and heavily relied on strike rotation.

He upped the ante to arrive on his maiden ton in just 90 balls, including 10 fours and a sole six, becoming the fastest Australian to do so.

"I don't reckon it has quite sunk in. A really special day. Something I'm really proud of. Getting a boundary first ball is always nice. I've been around this group for a while now... it's always nice to have your family around. Mom and Dad made a quick dash. Hundred on debut is special, so I'm really happy," Inglis said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The record for the fastest Test century on debut stands with former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored an 87-ball century against Australia back in 2013, outdoing West Indies' Dwayne Smith's 93-ball ton against South Africa in 2004.

Inglis' time on the crease was cut short by Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who forced him to drop a sitter to Kamindu Mendis. Jayasuriya drifted the ball into Inglis, who tried to whip it through the on-side. While executing his shot, he caught the leading edge and lobbed it into the hands of Kamindu.

The Australian's prolific outing concluded with a score of 102(94). His strike rate of 108.51 is also the highest among all debutants in Tests, outdoing Shikhar's strike rate of 107.47 during his 174-ball 187 against Australia.

With his explosive firepower in the middle, Inglis added to Sri Lanka's woes and played his part in lifting Australia to a herculean total. Smith decided the score was enough and called his batters back, declaring at 654/6.

In reply to Australia's massive total, Sri Lanka lost three early scalps at a score of 44, with Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann bagging a piece.

