Don't see any reason why Shami can't keep playing for India: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 : Former captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly doesn't see any reason why veteran speedster Mohammed Shami should not represent India across all formats in the international circuit.

Shami, 35, was left out of India's 15-member squad for the two home Tests against South Africa, scheduled to commence on Friday at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before his most recent snub, Shami had openly expressed his disappointment about being sidelined from India's recent Test fixtures.

The reason behind Shami's absence was pinned to his lack of fitness. The seasoned quick made a case for his return with a sizzling pefromance for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Gujarat. Shami returned with figures of 5/38 in the second innings at Eden Gardens, his 13th five-wicket haul for Bengal and inspired his side to a commanding 144-run victory.

With 15 wickets at 10.46 after four innings, Shami knocked on the selectors' door. However, Shami was left out once again, which indicated management's intention to move on from him. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Ganguly advocated for Shami's return to international cricket for the first time since India's victorious title-winning run in the Champions Trophy in March. According to Ganguly, Shami is completely fit and remains an asset with his "enormous skill".

"Mohammed Shami is fit. He is bowling exceptionally well. We saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches where he's won Bengal on his own. I'm sure the selectors are watching. I'm sure there is communication between Shami and the selectors. If you ask me in terms of fitness and skill, it's Mohammed Shami we know of. I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-Day cricket, and T20 cricket for India because that skill is enormous," Ganguly said while speaking during an event on Monday.

During India's squad announcement for the home Test against the West Indies last month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke about Shami's availability and stated that he had not played enough cricket. In response, Shami hit back at the selection committee, declaring that informing the selectors about his business wasn't his job. Later, Agarkar stood firm and stated that Shami wasn't selected for the recently concluded ODI series in Australia due to fitness concerns.

