"Don't see much harm in it": AB de Villiers on 'Impact Player' rule in IPL

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 25 : Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers said that though the batters are "having a feast" during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he does not see much harm in the 'Impact Player' rule.

This IPL season has been breathtaking as far as batting is concerned. With scores of 200-250 being made so easily, many players have questioned the need for the 'Impact Player' rule, which, they feel, gives the batting team an advantage with an extra batter in their line-up that they can use as a substitute.

At an event in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Indian all-rounder Axar Patel criticised the rule introduced just last season. Ahead of the clash against DC, the Gujarat Titans batter also said he was not a huge fan of the Impact Player being used.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel on Wednesday, De Villiers said, "It is the batter's game at the moment. They are having a feast and it does not help that the wickets have been incredibly good at the IPL. I was excited when it (Impact Player) was introduced. It is too early for me to call it but I personally do not see too much harm to it."

The Proteas batter, who also played for RCB from 2011-21, also opened up on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's departure from franchise in 2021, calling it a "heartbreaking moment". Chahal has been playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) since 2022 and recently became the first-ever bowler to take 200 IPL wickets against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

"RCB let him go. It was a heartbreaking moment. He was a part of the furniture there and also their best bowler. It was crazy that he got left out of that franchise. It is not easy looking at Yuzi go to 200 wickets and him not being a part of RCB," he said.

In 153 matches, Chahal has taken 200 wickets at an average of 21.37, with the best figures of 5/40. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul during his IPL career.

Chahal played for Mumbai Indians (2011-13), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (2014-21) before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022. While he had no wickets for MI in the only match he played, he took 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches. Now for RR, he has taken 61 wickets in 39 matches.

