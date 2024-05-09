"Don't think anyone plays spin better": Abhishek Sharma lauds Travis over runs blitzkrieg against LSG

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma heaped praise on his opening partner Travis Head for playing spin like no one else.

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad-based franchise clinched a massive 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Head scored 89 runs from 30 balls. Abhishek played a 75-run knock from 28 balls.

Speaking on JioCinema, Abhishek recalled how Head played shots against LSG spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and said not all batters can do that.

"I don't think anyone plays better spin than Travis. The shots he hit off K Gowtham, normally batters can't do that, that shows how special he is. He's very clear, whenever I talk to him, the way he compliments me, I have always been a big fan of his over the last year...I have followed him. When our understanding was established and our partnership improved, we became good friends off the pitch and have started spending more time," Abhishek said.

The 23-year-old opener talked about his performance and said he started this attacking approach from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"I think this approach was something I took on during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I feel when I play this way, look at the ball, and react, my shots come off better and the bowler comes under pressure. I always thought if I play in the IPL, I'll try to maintain this. Our support staff and Pat (Cummins), the way they think, I have never seen anyone else think like that. They're like, 'Go out there and express yourself. Play as aggressively as you can, we'll back you.' I think that matters a lot," he added.

Summarizing the match, LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got to a slow start, getting just 57 runs in the first 10 overs and losing three wickets. Skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of just 29 runs.

In the second half of the innings, Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) turned things around with a 99-run stand helping put a score of 165/4 for LSG.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the top bowler for LSG. Pat Cummins also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 166 runs, openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) launched what seemed like a never-ending assault on LSG ballers, helping SRH chase the total in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

SRH are at number three in the table with seven wins, five losses and 14 points. LSG are at the sixth spot with six wins, six losses and 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor