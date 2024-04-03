"Don't think it's massive surprise": Michael Atherton on Ben Stokes opting out of T20 World Cup

London [UK], April 3 : Former England opener Michael Atherton said star all-rounder Ben Stokes' not participating in the T20 World Cup did not come as a "massive surprise," considering that the 32-year-old hopes to recover fully in time for the summer of Test cricket.

Stokes sprung a surprise on Tuesday when he announced he would skip the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to allow his body to rest.

The 32-year-old revealed the reason for missing the T20 tournament, stating that his major goal is to be fully fit to bowl not only during the summer Test season but in all forms of cricket in the future.

Stokes, who had originally retired from ODI cricket in the summer of 2022, changed his mind late last year and decided to play in the 50-over World Cup instead. However, his availability forced him to postpone knee surgery, and he was only able to bowl five overs during England's recent 4-1 Test series defeat to India.

"I don't think it's a massive surprise given that he had already delayed his operation and recovery from his knee injury for the 50-over World Cup. He would've certainly been picked. He wants to get back to being an all-rounder in the Test team but England also have a very important 2025 when they take on India at home and then Australia in the Ashes," Atherton told Sky Sports.

Atherton said after Stokes' omission, England need to add new faces to their T20 and ODI sides.

"Of all the three formats, the T20 format, because it's the shortest format of the game and is the one where players have a limited chance to stamp their mark, is the one he is the least valuable for England. I feel like England will start to inject some new blood into their T20 and 50-over side," he added.

England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup defence starts against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

