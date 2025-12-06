Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 : Following India's series win over South Africa, India's skipper KL Rahul said that it was nice to give bowlers a break on a tough outfield and hilariously admitted that he does not think the team ever looked at him more proudly than they did after he broke the streak of 20 toss losses in ODIs.

India's luck was finally on the side with the toss, and they made full use of it by putting the Proteas to bat first. Besides a century from Quinton de Kock, nothing was really going for the Proteas as both Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets each. Then a fiery performance by maiden ODI century-getter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took India to a 271-run target in just 39.5 overs. It was a welcome break from dew factor while defending for Team India as they took advantage of it this time around.

Speaking during the post-match presser, KL said, "I do not think the team has looked at me more proudly than after the toss. We faced tough conditions in the first two games; glad to give the bowlers a break on a tough outfield. The surface was good, we picked wickets in bunches. We know that with teams that go hard, it can be chasing 400 or playing one too many shots and getting out. Prasidh picking two or three wickets was crucial, then Kuldeep. That is how you contain teams in ODIs. QDK (Quinton de Kock) batted really well."

Speaking further, KL said that how team handled pressure this series was the "most pleasing thing" for him.'

"In all games, SA batters have put us under pressure. One result (at Raipur, SA chasing down 359) did not go our way, we are not thinking too much about it. Plans and processes have been consistent. Doing the same thing worked out today," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first.

Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes), and the Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem. Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India chased down the target in 39.5 overs, with Rohit (75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) putting a 155-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his maiden ODI ton. Jaiswal, who ended with 116* in 121 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, had put another century stand with Virat (65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes) to end the series in a dominant fashion.

