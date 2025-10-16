Christchurch [New Zealand], October 16 : England's bowling consultant and former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee expressed disagreements with England legend Stuart Broad's "worst Australian team since 2010" remark aimed at the arch-rivals ahead of the away Ashes from November, saying that he does not think "there has ever been a bad Australian team".

Broad hit back at ex-Australian opener David Warner's "moral victory" jab at the English side ahead of the Ashes series Down Under starting from September 19, pointing out that the battle is between "the worst Australian team since 2010" and the "best England team since 2010" during his 'Love for Cricket' podcast.

Earlier, Warner had expressed supreme confidence in Australia's chances, making bold predictions for the series outcome, depending on the availability of captain Pat Cummins, who has been battling a back stress problem."If Cummo (Pat Cummins) is not there, I think Australia will win 3-1. If Cummo is there, it's 4-0," Warner said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. "I think England will win the first Test if Cummo is not playing," he noted.

Warner, known for being controversial, outspoken and aggressive on and off the field, could not help himself from taking a playful jibe at the Bazball-powered English set-up, led by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, quipping that the Australians were after the urn, while England were chasing pride. "The Australian way (will prevail) because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory," Warner said.

Speaking during the podcast, Broad said, "It is probably the worst Australian team since 2010, and it is the best England team since 2010 (when England last won the series on Australian soil during 2010-11 Ashes)."

Broad also pointed out that England has a "very good chance" of doing well, while the Aussies have a "decent chance" of being bad, due to injuries, poor form of several key players, and retirements, which have led to some holes developing in a once-near-flawless side that dominated world cricket for years. He also felt that due to all this, pressure was mostly on the Australian side.

"Australia have been so consistent with their plans and approach, and they do not have that anymore. It is quite a similar situation to 2010/11, when Australia were confused. The prediction of 4-0 with a washout (by Warner). It is quite difficult to win in Australia for any side. Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was which team is under pressure, and I guess that is Australia because they have question marks over their team, their captain and his fitness," he added.

Now, Southee has spoken on the matter, expressing his faith in the quality of the England side and expecting an "absolute cracker" of a series.

"I do not think there's ever a bad Australian cricket team," he said. "Our focus is firmly on what we're trying to do. I think the quality of England's side that's going out to Australia is brilliant."

"It should be an absolute cracker, that series. Not only are English and Australian people looking forward to it, I think the whole cricket world is," he added.

Southee, who joined the team as a bowling consultant before the home series against India, is still finalising his backroom role with the Three Lions, but it is likely that he is only available for the first Perth Test.

"It will be strange, but I am looking forward to it," Southee replied when assessing his role in the away dressing room.

"I have enjoyed playing under Brendon as a player, and to be sharing a dressing room again with him in a different capacity has been really enjoyable. It was too good not to take up," he added.

The first Ashes Test will start from November 21 onwards.

England squad for The Ashes against Australia: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

