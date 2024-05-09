"Don't think they had right intent, didn't go out scoring for runs": Brett Lee on LSG's hammering by SRH

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has slammed Lucknow Super Giants' performance under skipper KL Rahul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday and noted that they didn't have the right intent for the game.

SRH clinched a thumping 10-wicket win with more than 10 overs to spare after they chased 166 with the help of Abhishek Sharma (75*) and Travis Head's (89*) blitzkrieg.

LSG batters struggled to put up runs on the board. Unlike SRH openers, Rahul took his time but never found the scoring touch and lost his wicket to his counterpart Pat Cummins for a score of 29(33).

Lee stated that LSG and Rahul's intent was not right for putting up a 200-plus score and gave Head's fiery knock as an example.

"I saw that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went out with the right intent. LSG didn't go out looking to score runs. They got 27 off the powerplay and if you wanna go and score over 250-plus you have to go out with the right intent. I don't think they had the right intent last night," Brett Lee toldduring an event of the launch of Australian Avacado in India at the Australia High Commission.

"If you look at KL Rahul, I think he got 29 off 31 last night. Travis Head goes down mostly on 100 from 30 balls that's the intent that you have to play with the game's changed you can't go out and score run a ball anymore," he concluded.

The Super Giants were reeling at 66/4 in 11.2 overs when the duo of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran stitched up an unbeaten 99-run stand in 52 balls to give LSG slight hope of a competitive total. By moving around in the crease and controlling the field, Badoni spearheaded the attack and reached a fifty in 28 balls.

The Hyderabad-based franchise registered the second-highest powerplay total in IPL. Hyderabad's 125 runs in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 hold the top place on the list.

The Sunrisers opener Travis Head registered SRH's third-fastest fifty after the Aussie batter completed his half-century in just 16 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Hyderabad-based franchise also scored the fastest-ever 150 runs in T20 tournament. The hosts reached the 150-run mark in the 8.2 overs.

Pat Cummins-led SRH also registered the landmark of the highest total to be chased in the 10 overs in men's T20s.

The loss was LSG's sixth in the IPL 2024, and because of the wide margin of defeat, it severely damaged their net run rate as well. They are currently ranked sixth after falling below Delhi Capitals.

