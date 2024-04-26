DP World delivers 500 cricket kits to children in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 26 : DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions delivered 500 cricket kits to grassroots academies at the Aerocity Ground, Delhi as part of its Beyond Boundaries initiative on Thursday, as per a release by Delhi Capitals.

This initiative is part of a global mission to support the growth of cricket, delivered via 50 repurposed shipping containers, ensuring that grassroots cricket clubs have the kits, equipment, and facilities needed to play the sport.

These two latest containers will benefit 500 young players from academies including Bal Bharati and Bal Bhavan in the Delhi region. The two containers, which have unique exterior painted artwork that captures the spirit of cricket and its relationship with the city of Delhi, will also serve as changing rooms and resting pavilions for the beneficiaries.

The launch event of the latest Beyond Boundaries Initiative was attended by leading Delhi Capitals players David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, and Poonam Yadav, in addition to Head Coach, Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly.

Also in attendance were Adhendru Jain from DP World and representatives from Delhi Capitals' Men's and Women's teams, who interacted with and helped distribute the cricket kits to the young beneficiaries from seven academies across Delhi NCR. DP World is the Global Logistics Partner of both the Men's and Women's teams of the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Including today's launch, seven out of the fifty planned containers have now been unveiled globally. This Delhi launch also signifies the Beyond Boundaries Initiative's return to India following the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. As an International Cricket Council partner, DP World promised to donate 10 kits for every 100 runs that were scored in a World Cup match. This led to a pledge of 2,500 kits in total, of which 1,250 have already been delivered through the Beyond Boundaries Initiative in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Dubai, and Johannesburg.

"Sports, in our opinion, is for everyone and has an enormous positive impact on individuals as well as on the communities it engages with. Our commitment towards cricket, therefore, is to make sure that players, especially at the grassroots level, should have access to the game. We are dedicated to supporting talent at every opportunity and hence, through our Beyond Boundaries Initiative, we are delighted to back the Men's and Women's teams here in Delhi. We believe that sports can go beyond boundaries and with such initiatives, create an atmosphere where all aspiring players can succeed," Adhendru Jain, Vice President, Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent said as quoted by a Delhi Capitals release.

"As advocates for the spirit of cricket, we commend the Beyond Boundaries Initiative and DP World's dedication to nurturing talent at the grassroots level. It's heartening to witness the positive impact of such endeavours, ensuring that every aspiring cricketer can pursue their passion. We believe in the power of cricket to unite communities and transform lives, and we are grateful for partners like DP World who share this vision with us," Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said.

DP World will continue to leverage its interconnected global network across 74 countries and six continents to distribute the remaining containers at strategic locations around the world, with further launches planned globally for 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor