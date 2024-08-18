DPL 2024: West Delhi Lions ready to clash with North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi [India] August 18 : West Delhi Lions will face off against North Delhi Strikers in the third match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Sunday. The game will be held at the Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) kicked off on Saturday at the Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where Purani Dilli 6 took on South Delhi Superstarz in the opening match.

Sunday will feature a double-header, with West Delhi Lions set to face the North Delhi Strikers in the evening game, starting at 7 pm. Dr. Rajan Chopra, owner of the West Delhi Lions, is enthusiastic about the match and believes the league will offer players a great platform to display their talents.

"The League will provide opportunities to the players featuring in the tournament. We (West Delhi Lions) have a balanced side and I congratulate everyone who is a part of Delhi Premier League. We are here to win but in sports, anything can happen, so we will keep working hard," the owner of the West Delhi Lions team, Dr. Rajan Chopra said in a statement as quoted by West Delhi Lions.

The West Delhi Lions are preparing for their campaign in the Delhi Premier League. The squad features notable players such as Hrithik Shokeen, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini, middle-order batter Dev Lakra, and all-rounder Deepak Punia.

Former Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar will be coaching the West Delhi Lions. With a rich background that includes roles as head coach of the Nepal cricket team and bowling coach for Delhi's Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2008, Prabhakar is expected to bring his extensive experience and passion to the team.

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

