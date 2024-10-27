"Dropped too many catches": India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur following loss against New Zealand

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 : Following the loss against New Zealand Women in the second ODI, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on the reason behind the loss in the second match of the series.

A strong all-round performance by New Zealand Women in the second ODI of the three-match series secured a 59-run victory over India Women at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The series now stands at 1-1, with the deciding match set to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

"I think we gave away too many runs and dropped too many catches but I think it was still a chaseable target but we didn't bat well. Good to see Radha and Saima do well with the bat. We kept losing wickets in the chase. We will look to build partnerships next game. We weren't up to the mark. These girls look ready and keen to do well for the country. Batting is something that we need to work on and if we do that we can win the series," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, visitors won the toss and chose to bat, posting a total of 259 for nine, led by a strong innings from Devine (79 off 86 balls, with seven fours and one six), with notable contributions from Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50 balls, including six fours and one six).

For India, Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 69 runs in her 10-over spell. Deepti Sharma bowled economically, picking up two wickets for 30 runs in her 10 overs, including three maidens. Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra took one wicket each.

In reply to New Zealand's 259, the hosts were bundled out for 183 which came with the knocks from Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, and Harmanpreet Kaur (24 runs).

Brief Score: New Zealand 259/9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 79, Suzie Bates 58; Radha Yadav 4/69) vs India 183 all out in 47.1 overs (Radha Yadav 48, Saima Thakor 29; Sophie Devine 3/27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor