Dubai Capitals clinch playoff berth after strong league-stage run

Dubai [UAE], December 27 : Dubai Capitals secured qualification for the playoffs of the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4, capping a consistent league-stage campaign. The defending champions confirmed their place in the top four after delivering strong performances, including five wins in their nine matches this season, according to a release.

The Capitals' season has been built on timely contributions across departments. They began their campaign with losses to the Desert Vipers Gulf Giants. However, they came back well with consecutive wins over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, beginning their climb up the points table.

After defeats to the Vipers and the MI Emirates, the Capitals went on a winning streak, beating Sharjah Warriorz and the Gulf Giants. In their penultimate fixture, composed half-centuries from Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox guided the Capitals through a pressure chase as they beat the Warriorz for a second time this season.

With qualification confirmed, the Dubai Capitals will next face the MI Emirates in their final league-stage fixture, as they look to maintain momentum heading into the playoffs and build towards a strong title defence in the knockout phase of the ILT20 Season 4.

