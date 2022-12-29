Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20

New Delhi, Dec 29 The GMR owned Dubai Capitals launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13 to February 12, 2023.

The franchise unveiled their jersey on their social media platforms on Thursday.

The Dubai Capitals jersey sports shades of red & navy blue, the map of the Dubai and the Dubai skyline. Through the red and navy-blue jersey, the players will exhibit the signature colours of GMR.

The Dubai Capitals players will wear their team's crest which consists of three falcons on a shield and the signature peaks of GMR. The centre falcon Dominate represents superiority and dominance, the left most falcon Seek symbolizes focus and ambition and the right most falcon Soar showcases the ability to fly high. Finally, the two peaks on top of the shield represent the team's spirit of resolve and conquer.

Speaking about the launch of the Dubai Capitals jersey, Ajith Gopinathan Nair Interim CEO, GMR Sports said, "Red & Navy blue has always been sported by the Capitals and therefore it wasn't going to be any different for the Dubai Capitals. This is a very exciting time for us as the tournament is just a few days away and we wanted to get the ball rolling by unveiling our jersey for the season. We are thrilled to see the sleek design of the jersey and we hope that the players are reminded of the team's principles through their jerseys on the field."

The Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on January 13, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor