Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan shines for India B on Day 1 against India A

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Uncapped right-hand batter Musheer Khan scored an exceptional century for India B on the opening day of the first match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 season against India A on Thursday.

At stumps on Day 1, India B are 202/7 in 79 overs with Musher (105) and Navdeep Saini (29) unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier in the day, India A skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India B batting first struggled as they lost the first seven wickets at the score of 94. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), Rishabh Pant (7), Sarfaraaz Khan (9), and Abhimanyu Easwaran (13) failed to make the mark against their opponents.

Ater the fall of seven quick wickets, Musheer and Navdeep controlled the damage and built an unbeaten partnership of 108 runs before the end of play on Day 1.

Musheer played an unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 227 balls which was laced with 10 fours and two maximums and on the other hand, Naveep scored unbeaten 29 runs in 74 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

For the Shubman Gill-led side two wicket each were snapped by Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan in their spells of 17, 18, and 16 overs where they conceded 39, 28, and 42 runs respectively. One wicket came through a runout.

Brief Score: India B 202/7 (Musheer Khan 105*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Akash Deep 2/28) vs India A.

In the other match between India C and D, India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, India D were bundled out for 164 runs. The highest scorer for the side was Axar Patel who scored 86 runs in 118 balls which included six four and maximums each in his innings.

For India C, the pick of the bowler was Vijaykumar Vyshak who bagged three wickets in his spell of 12 overs where he conceded just 19 runs. Two wickets was taken by Anshul Kamboj and Himanshu Chauhan in their spell of 12 and nine overs where they conceded 47 and 22 runs respectively. One wicket each went to Manav Suttar and Hrithik Shokeen.

India C batting first have scored 91 runs with the loss of four wickets. At the stumps on Day 1, Abhishek Porel (32) and Baba Indrajit (15) are unbeaten on the crease.

For India D, two wickets each have been taken by Harshit Rana and Axar Patel in their spells of seven and six overs where they conceded 13 and 14 runs respectively.

Brief Score: India D 164 all out (Axar Patel 86, Arshdeep Singh 13, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/19) vs India C 91/4 in 33 overs (Abhishek Porel 32, Rajat Patidar 13, Harshit Rana 2/13).

