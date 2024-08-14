Duleep Trophy 2024 Squads Announced: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the squads for the first round of the Duleep Trophy on Wednesday. Notable players such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer will participate. However, India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were not included in any of the squads. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

Players selected for the India vs Bangladesh Test series, commencing September 19, will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5. This season will see a significant overhaul in the tournament's structure. Previously played in a zonal format with six teams, the competition will now feature four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D.

The tournament will adopt a round-robin league format, eliminating knockout matches. The team finishing at the top of the standings after three rounds will be declared the winner. Matches will be held at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Full Squads:

Team A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.