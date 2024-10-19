"Duleep Trophy days are back, let's do it again": Sarfaraz on countering New Zealand

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 : In a stellar display of batting prowess, India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrated his maiden Test century on day four of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

His outstanding performance, alongside Rishabh Pant, culminated in a pivotal 177-run partnership that significantly bolstered India's second innings total.

At the post-day press conference, Sarfaraz shared insights into the strategic discussion he had with Pant during their innings. Reflecting on their successful days in the Duleep Trophy, the duo decided to replicate the aggressive approach that had previously served them well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they put on a 240-run partnership for India B against India A. This mindset shift was crucial in countering the New Zealand bowling attack effectively.

"We both play attacking cricket. A few days ago, we played a Duleep Trophy match here. We had to counter-attack in the second innings. We had to score runs and then give them the fight. So we were discussing that the Duleep Trophy days are back, so lets do it again, and then we went on to play attacking cricket," Sarfaraz said at the post-day press conference.

The fourth day began with uncertainty for India after losing the in-form Virat Kohli for 70 on the last ball of Day three. However, Sarfaraz and Pant steadied the ship, building on their past experiences to launch a formidable counter-attack. Sarfaraz's innings of 150 not only marked his first Test century but also played a central role in India's recovery and eventual dominance.

Pant, though narrowly missing his century with a score of 99, played an equally vital role in the partnership. Their combined efforts helped India post a commanding total of 462 runs in their second innings, setting New Zealand a challenging target of 107 runs.

Despite a collapse post-tea, where India lost four wickets in quick successionRavindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Sirajthe solid foundation laid by Sarfaraz and Pant ensured a competitive score. The Indian innings concluded in 99.3 overs, leaving New Zealand with a daunting task on the final day.

With a target of 107 runs, the match remains finely balanced. India, drawing from the resilience and strategic brilliance displayed by Sarfaraz and Pant, will be looking to defend their score and aim for a memorable victory.

