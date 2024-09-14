Duleep Trophy : India A set target of 488 runs against India D

Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 : Centuries from opener Pratham Singh and left-hand batter Tilak Varma helped India A team set a target of 488 runs for India D in the third match of the Duleep Trophy on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 3, India D were 62/1 with Ricky Bhui (44) and Yash Dubey (15) unbeaten on the crease. They still need 426 runs in order to win this fixture.

The third day resumed with India A continuing their batting from 115 runs for the loss of one wicket, with opener Pratham unbeaten on the crease on 56.

Pratham played a strong knock for his side before going back to the pavillion. He smashed 122 runs off 189 balls, which was laced with 12 fours and a six.

The southpaw Tilak Varma equally supported him when he was at the crease along with him. He played an unbeaten knock of 111 runs from 193 balls, which came with the help of nine boundaries in his innings.

Both the batters, Pratham and Tilak, built a magnificent partnership of 104 runs in 190 balls.

Other than these two batters, skipper Mayank Aggarwal and Shaswat Rawat scored valuable fifties for their team.

Aggarwal scored 56 runs from 87 balls with eight fours, and on the other hand, Shaswat played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs in 88 balls, which included seven fours in his innings.

The Mayank Aggarwal-led side declared their innings when the team score was 380 for 3 in 98 overs with Tilak and Shashwat unbeaten on the crease, and they set a target for 488 runs for the India D side.

For India D, two wickets were taken by left-arm spinner, Saurabh Kumar in his spell of 26 overs in which he conceded 110 runs, and one wicket was bagged by skipper Shreyas Iyer in his spell of four overs where he conceded 22 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 488 runs, Shreyas Iyer-led side didn't have the start they wanted as they lost the wicket of opener Atharwa Taide in the third over. He went back to the dressing room without opening his account when the team score was 2.

After the fall of the wicket, right-hand batter Ricky Bhui came into bat along with the other opener, Yash Dubey.

At the stumps on Day three of the match, both the batters had built an unbeaten partnership of 60 runs.

The one wicket in the fourth innings was taken by Khaleel Ahmed in his spell of four overs. He bowled two maidens and conceded 17 runs.

Brief Score: India A 290 & 380/3d in 98 overs (Pratha Singh 122, Tilak Varma 111*, Saurabh Kumar 2/110) vs India D 62/1 in 19 overs (Ricky Bhui 44, Yash Dubey 15, Khaleel Ahmed 1/17).

