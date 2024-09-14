Duleep Trophy: India C's Kambhoj takes fifer, Easwaran, Jagadeesan keep India B alive

Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 : A fine century from skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and a half-century from Narayan Jagadeesan helped India B stay alive in the match against India C during the ongoing Duleep Trophy at Anantpur on Friday, despite a fine five-wicket haul from Anshul Kambhoj.

India B started off day three at 124/0, with Abhimanyu 51* and Jagadeesan 67*. Previously, India C had made 525 runs in their first inning. At the start of the day, India B trailed by 401 runs.

Kambhoj struck early in the day, removing Jagadeesan, who made a commanding 70 in 137 balls with eight boundaries and previous game's centurion Musheer Khan, who fell for just one run. India B was 133/2.

Abhimanyu and Sarfaraz Khan tried to stabilise the innings, stitching a small 42-run partnership. But Kambhoj's pace pulled back India B multiple steps as he removed Sarfaraz (16), Rinku Singh (6), and Nitish Kumar (2) quickly. India B was reduced to 194/5, and all wickets were taken by Kambhoj.

All-rounder Washington Sundar (13) stitched a 43-run partnership with Easwaran, who scored a fine century in hope to overcome his recent streaky run of form.

Later on, Easwaran had another useful 46 run partnership with Sai Kishore (21) and ended the day's play along with Rahul Chahar, unbeaten on 18*, at a score of 309/7. Easwaran made an unbeaten 143 in 262 balls, with 12 fours and a six. India B trailed India C by 216 runs.

In their first inning, India C made 525 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a brilliant return to first-class cricket with a fine knock of 111 in 126 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Manav Suthar (82 in 156 balls, with eight fours and three sixes), Baba Indrajith (78 in 136 balls, with nine fours) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 74 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) also scored half-centuries, taking their side to a commandable total.

Chahar (4/73) and pacer Mukesh Kumar (4/126) were the top bowlers for India B.

Brief Scores: India C: 525 (Ishan Kishan 111, Manav Suthar 82, Rahul Chahar 4/73) lead India B: 309/7 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 143*, Narayan Jagadeesan 70, Anshul Kambhoj 5/66).

