Duleep Trophy: Shashwat Rawat, Sanju Samson knocks highlights of round 3 day one

Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 : A century from Shashwat Rawat and a fine attacking half-century from Sanju Samson were the highlights of the third round of the Duleep Trophy at Anantpur on Thursday.

Coming to the match between India A and India C, India C won the toss and elected to field first. India A had a poor start, with the pair of pacers Anshul Kambhoj and Vijaykumar Vyshak reducing the team to 36/5 and taking some crucial wickets of skipper Mayank Agarwal (6), Tilak Varma (5), Riyan Parag (2) etc.

India A reached the 100-run mark in 44 overs.

A 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Rawat and Shams Mulani (44 in 76 balls, with five fours and a six) brought some respectability on India A's score.

Shashwat reached his 50 in 119 balls, with six fours and raced to his century in 188 balls, with 13 fours. He had partnerships with Tanush Kotian (10) and Avesh Khan (16*) which enabled India A to end their day on 224/7.

Kambhoj (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for India C. Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/33) was also impressive with the ball.

In the other match, India B won the toss and elected to field first.

India D openers Devdutt Padikkal (50 in 95 balls, with eight fours) and Srikar Bharat (52 in 109 balls, with nine boundaries) put on a fine 105-run opening partnership. After their dismissal, a half-century partnership between Ricky Bhui (56 in 87 balls, with nine fours) and Nishant Sindhu (19) followed.

After India D was reduced to 216/5, Samson (89 in 83 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) and Saransh Jain (26 in 56 balls, with four boundaries) put on a 90-run stand to take India D to 306/5 at the end of the day.

Rahul Chahar (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India D.

