Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Umran to miss first round of competition, replacements announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : The Men's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced replacements for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik, who will miss the first round of Duleep Trophy due to illness.

Also, the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been released from the Team B squad.

The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will feature top India stars from the international circuit and emerging talents competing at the highest level. The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pacers will be replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav in Team B and C squads respectively.

"The Men's Selection Committee announced a couple of replacements in the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures," said the statement from BCCI.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad," the statement added.

Star India batters Rishabh Pant, Kishan, Shubman Gill and many more players are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season.

The revised squads of the four teams for the first round of the tournament are as below: -

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Note: Nitish Kumar Reddy's participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

