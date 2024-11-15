Dulip Samaraweera receives additional 10-year ban from Cricket Australia for misconduct

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Cricket Australia's (CA) Conduct Commission has issued a ruling on a further allegation of inappropriate behaviour against Dulip Samaraweera.

Samaraweera has been banned from holding any position within CA or any State or Territory Association (including any W/BBL team) for 10 years, after being found guilty of a serious breach of section 2.23 of CA's Code of Conduct.

This ban will run concurrently with a 20-year ban imposed on Samaraweera last month for a separate, serious breach of the Code of Conduct.

The latest allegation of inappropriate conduct occurred during his employment with Cricket Victoria (CV) but pertains to private coaching sessions outside his official role.

While Samaraweera denied the allegations, he opted not to participate in the investigation or the subsequent Conduct Commission hearing.

The CA Integrity Department investigates complaints under its Integrity Codes and Policies, which are also applicable to State and Territory Associations. Matters are referred to the Conduct Commission by CA Integrity for resolution.

Both CA and CV remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for all players and employees, prioritising the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment.

"We strongly encourage the reporting of inappropriate behaviours," CA stated, noting that such reports can be made directly to the CA Integrity Unit or through the Core Integrity Hotline.

(Section 2.23 of the Code of Conduct pertains to behaviour that: (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) could harm the interests of cricket; or (d) could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.)

