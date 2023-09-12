Dunith Wellalage scripts history, becomes youngest Sri Lankan spinner to bag five-for in ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 : Left-arm orthodox spinner Dunith Wellalage registered names in the golden history of Sri Lanka cricket against India in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday.

Youngster Wellalage achieved a remarkable feat as he secured his maiden 5-wicket haul, single-handedly dismantling a formidable Indian batting lineup and bagging the wicket of top batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

With his exceptional spin magic, Wellalage became the youngest bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the ODI at the age of 20 years 246 days.

He surpassed former right-arm pacer Charitha Buddhika who bagged a five-for at the age of 21 years 65 days against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 2001.

Right-arm fast Thisara Perera holds the third place as he claimed a five-wicket haul against India in Dambulla, 2010 at the age of 21 year 141 days.

Coming to the match, after India's flying start, Dunith Wellalage provided Sri Lanka with the much-needed breakthrough as dismissed Shubman Gill for 19. Gill got completely bamboozled by the spin delivery as the ball rattled up the off-stump.

Wellalage in red-hot form provided Sri Lanka with their second breakthrough as he dismissed Virat Kohli for 3. Kohli tried to steal a boundary but failed to time the shot as the ball landed safely into the hands of Dasun Shanaka at mid-wicket.

Wellalage struck thrice and this time Rohit departed after playing a knock of 53. Rohit got completely bamboozled by the delivery and ended up getting clean-bowled.

Ishan Kishan gave a sigh of relief to Team India as he smashed a boundary off Wellalage's delivery.

Team India finally took a sigh of relief as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan changed gears. Rahul broke the shackles and smashed two consecutive boundaries off Wellalage's delivery in the 28th over.

Wellalage bagged his fourth wicket of the match as he removed KL Rahul. The ball gripped the surface before taking the outer half of Rahul's bat and moving into the hands of the spinner.

The left-arm orthodox spinner Wellalage completed his five-wicket haul as he bagged the wicket of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the 39th over Asalanka sent Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs, leaving India tottering at 178/7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor