Cape Town [South Africa], January 9 : Ahead of the SA20 Season 3, Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj said it's exciting for him to learn from New Zealand batter Kane Williamson.

Season 3 of the SA20 will kick off on January 9, the first match will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants will begin their voyage in the tournament on Friday against Pretoria Capitals.

Speaking at the Official Captains' press conference ahead of SA20 Season 3, Maharaj said that it's been a really good pre-season for the Super Giants ahead of season 3. He added that many youngsters have come up in the squad.

Maharaj also showered praise on Kane Williamson and said that the Kiwi batter has done well as a leader.

"It's been really good. Obviously, the weather hasn't helped in Durban, but we still have the facility to try and make the most of what we can. But really exciting for me personally to learn from someone like Kane Williamson. He's been around the world; he's done really well as a leader, so it's good to basically dive into his knowledge and gain some insights on how he looks at the philosophy of leading sides. It will be good for me. I'm excited to see the youngsters that are coming into our line-up. I'm really excitedjust looking to get the energy back into the Super Giants dressing room," Maharaj said, according to SA20 release.

The tournament will go on till February 8. A total of 30 matches will be played, and following that three play-offs will be held on February 4, 5, and 6. Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the final match of the tournament on February 8.

Durban Super Giants Squad: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, CJ King, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (C), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid, Bryce Parsons, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Jon-Jon Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Prenelan Subrayen, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes.

