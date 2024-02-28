DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Dhawan, Karthik's comebacks in vain

Navi Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], February 28 : India's champion batter Shikhar Dhawan made a valiant return to competitive cricket as his valuable knock went in vain as his side DY Patil Blue lost by just one run to Tata Sports Club in the 18th edition of DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 in Talegaon on Wednesday.

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Canara Bank prevailed by just two wickets in a nail-biting finish with just two balls to spare.

At Talegaon, Tata Sports Club batted first and posted 185 for nine in their 20 overs. Chinmay Sugar (51) added 54 runs for the fifth wicket with Apoorva Wankhede (83*). For DY Patil Blue the best bowlers were skipper Vipul Krishnan (4/42) and Ajay Singh (2/32).

The chase for Blue started off well as their openers Abhijit Tomar and Shikhar Dhawan (39) added 64 runs in 7.1 overs. Then Nutan Goel remained unbeaten on 38 off 35 balls and he added a valuable 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Shubham Dubey (42). In the end, Blue fell short by just one run to finish on 184 for seven in their 20 overs. Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik playing for Blue was dismissed for a first-ball duck but with the gloves took the important catch of Samarth Vyas.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda posted 151 for eight in their 20 overs after being asked to bat by Canara Bank. Rohan Kadam (76*) was the lead batter for Bank of Baroda. For Canara Bank the best bowler was Manoj Bhandage (3-34).

In their response, Canara Bank's chase was fashioned by an unbeaten MG Naveen (47*). Canara Bank chased down the target with two balls to spare. Pallav Kumar Das (31) was the other key contributor with the bat. Canara Bank finished on 152 for eight in 19.4 overs. For Bank of Baroda the best bowlers were Kushang Patel (2-19) and skipper K Gowtham (2-27).

Thursday is a rest day in the tournament.

Brief Scores

At DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Group C: Bank of Baroda 151/8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 76*; Manoj Bhandage 3/34) lost to Canara Bank 152-8 in 19.4 overs (MG Naveen 47*, Pallav Kumar Das 31; Kushang Patel 2/19, K Gowtham 2/27).

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon

Group B: Tata Sports Club 185/9 in 20 overs (Apoorva Wankhede 83*, Chinmay Sutar 51; Vipul Krishnan 4/42, Ajay Singh 2/32) vs DY Patil Blue 184/7 in 20 overs (Shubham Dubey 42, Shikhar Dhawan 39, Nutan Goel 38*, Abhijit Tomar 30; Vivek Shelar 2/28, Aditya Dhumal 2/45).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor