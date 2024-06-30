"Each player's commitment is very motivating" says PM Modi as he congratulates Team India on T20 WC win

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Team India's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that the Men in Blue have shown 'excellent skill' in the marquee event.

Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

PM Modi took to his official X account and said that he spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them for their 'exemplary success' in the T20 WC.

"Spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player's commitment is very motivating," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1807283708954837159

He also hailed India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy'. PM Modi added that Rohit's T20 career will be remembered fondly.

"Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," he added.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1807284243833512164

PM Modi lauded the India talisman batter Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that the T20 cricket will miss Kohli.

"Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You've shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you'll continue to motivate the new generation of players," he added.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1807284461140430943

PM Modi praised departing head coach Rahul Dravid for an incredible coaching journey that shaped the success of Indian cricket.

"Rahul Dravid's incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM Modi added.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1807284727306731600

Recapping the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

