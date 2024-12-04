ECB Announces Central Contracts for 2024/2025: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Included In List

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Thursday, announced the updated central contract list for England men’s international cricket.A total of 29 players have England men central contracts - seven England two-year central contracts, 19 England annual central contracts, and three England development contracts.England men’s captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have both signed extensions and are now contracted on two-year deals. Test captain Stokes was previously on a one-year contract and white-ball captain Buttler was on a two-year contract.

England's latest Test debutant Jacob Bethell has been given an upgrade. Meanwhile, the pace trio of Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse have also extended their contracts till 2026.A further three players who were already contracted have also renewed with Gus Atkinson (Surrey) signing a two-year contract while Jack Leach (Somerset) and Reece Topley (Surrey) have agreed on a further one-year contract each.

Managing Director of England men’s cricket, Rob Key, in a statement, said, “The strength and depth of talent across England Men’s red and white-ball cricket is clear in the quality of players who are centrally contracted.”“These contracts reward the players we believe will play an important role for our England men’s teams. Both our captains, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, have signed two-year central contracts that showcase the commitment of all the players to prioritise playing for their country,” he added.

Bethell's rise over the last 12 months has been impressive. The 21-year-old made his ODI and T20I debuts during the white-ball home series against Australia in September before making entry into Tests in ongoing tour of New Zealand. He was also picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

England Men Centrally Contracted Players 2024/2025

England Two-Year Central Contracts: Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham)

England One-Year Central Contracts: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

England Development contracts: Josh Hull (Leicestershire), John Turner (Hampshire)



