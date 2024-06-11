ECB invites India Deaf team for first ever bilateral T20 series

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The Indian Deaf cricket team will face England in a bilateral T20 International Deaf Series from June 18. The seven-match Deaf series begins on June 18 at The County Ground, Derby and then moves to Kidderminster, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire before finishing up in Leicestershire on June 27.

Rajesh Aggrawal, IAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said, "On behalf of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), I am thrilled to support the Indian Deaf cricket team as they embark on their first-ever Bilateral T20 Deaf Series against England. This landmark event not only showcases the exceptional talent of our athletes but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports. Under the capable leadership of Captain Virender Singh, we are confident that Team India will excel and make our nation proud. I extend my best wishes to the team for a successful series and commend the efforts of all stakeholders in making this event possible."

The All-India Men's Selection Committee has finalized the names of the 15 players who will represent India in England.

Under the leadership of Captain Virender Singh, the team will play a powerpack match against England to clinch the champion's trophy.

Coach, Dev Dutt and Head Coach, Santosh Kumar Rai will accompany the team in this Bilateral series. IDCA CEO, Roma Balwani will also travel with the team, along with other officials of IDCA to boost the morale of the team members.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "Competing on an international level is a great learning opportunity for the Indian Deaf Cricket Team. Platforms such as these help players showcase their talent, polish their skills, and build confidence to face all kinds of challenges on the field. IDCA and the players are looking forward to this bilateral tournament with England. I wish the team all the best for the forthcoming series."

The team participated in the training camp before the tour in Delhi from June 7 to June 14.

They will depart for the tournament on June 15 and will return on June 30. The Bilateral T20 series is being organized by the Disability Committee of England & Wales Cricket Board.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, "In our quest to create world-class hearing-impaired players from India with the best-in-class BCCI certified coaches, and performing their best every time one is on the field. We are delighted that the IDCA team will be hosted by ECB for this first time ever international bilateral series. Our gratitude to Disability Committee of England & Wales Cricket Board for organising this tournament. Our team will undergo training & is looking forward to play and win this tournament. The international series will be live-streamed on the England and Wales Cricket Board website and YouTube channel, as well as IDCA YouTube channel will also go live from England."

