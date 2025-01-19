Eden Gardens gears up for India-England T20I clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 : As the Indian cricket team prepares to face England in the first T20I at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, excitement among fans has reached fever pitch. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President, Snehasish Ganguly, shared updates about the match and the preparations underway.

Speaking about the team's practice schedule, Ganguly told ANI, "Today only the Indian team will practice."

He also highlighted the overwhelming response from fans, noting, "The whole stadium is houseful... Till now, 95% of the tickets are sold."

The match marks a special moment for pacer Mohammed Shami, who returns to action after recovering from injury.

Ganguly commented on Shami's comeback, stating, "Mohammed Shami was out of cricket due to injury issues... But now he is fit and he is back."

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday showered praise on seamer Mohammed Shami and called him the "stalwart" of white-ball cricket.

Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Saturday to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England.

Shami was named to the ODI squad after more than a year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Last year, Shami returned to domestic cricket with Bengal after undergoing ankle surgery that kept him sidelined for nearly a year. Shami had also been a part of Bengal's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami had made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket, having last featured in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Following ankle surgery and overcoming a series of setbacks, he returned to action for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in November.

Earlier on January 11, Shami was added to the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

With the stadium nearly sold out and the Indian team raring to go, Eden Gardens is set to witness an electrifying encounter as India takes on England in this much-anticipated clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor