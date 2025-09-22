"Eden made me": Harbhajan Singh at Kolkata Durga Puja inauguration

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 : Former India cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in West Bengal. The veteran spinner, who shares a deep connection with the city and its iconic Eden Gardens, became nostalgic on the occasion.

"Eden made me," Harbhajan said.

The off-spinner recalled the special bond he shares with Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where he played seven Test matches, bagging 46 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul, making him the highest Test wicket-taker at the venue so far.

Harbhajan also heaped praise on former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is reportedly set to return as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

"Dada is my elder brother. He is that one person in my life who held my hand through tough times. I have a lot of respect for him... Today I am in his city," he said.

Fondly remembered for his memorable spells at Eden Gardens, the former cricketer expressed gratitude towards the city and its people, saying he would forever cherish his bond with Kolkata.

"This is my city too because Kolkata made me," he noted.

"I want to thank Maa Durga that I got the opportunity to come here... I receive a lot of love whenever I come to Kolkata. I pray Maa Durga showers her blessings on everyone and everyone stays happy and healthy," Harbhajan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor