Egodage heroics power UAE to Asia Qualifier Trophy

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Kavisha Egodage took Thailand’s last three wickets, including that of Natthakan Chantham, to seal a thrilling six-run win in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Electing to bat first, the UAE could only muster a total of 70 for nine in their 20 overs. Esha Oza could not back up her knock of 85 in the semi-final against Hong Kong, instead getting bowled for 2 by Chanida Sutthiruang in the first over. Theertha Satish and Egoadage built a brief partnership of 19 before the latter was trapped in front by Nattaya Boochatham.

Once again, the UAE rebuilt with a 20-run partnership before Chaya Mughal became Onnicha Kamchomphu’s first victim, getting caught by Chantham for 9.

Kamchomphu would go on to take another two wickets, helping Thailand spark a dramatic collapse that saw the UAE lose seven wickets for 28 runs.

Thailand suffered a blow earlier in the game when their captain Naruemol Chaiwai suffered an injury, which meant she would not come out to bat and that Thailand would effectively have just nine wickets to play with.

Their chase followed a similar pattern to the first innings. After Suwanan Khiaoto and Nannapat Koncharoenkai shared an 18-run opening stand, Indhuja Nandakumar got the ball rolling for the UAE by bowling Khiaoto for 7. Vaishnave Mahesh then drew Koncharoenkai out of her crease before Satish whipped off the bails.

Suraksha Kotte conceded a mere four runs in her four overs, bowling Boochatham for a duck before Rosenan Kanoh was caught and bowled by Oza. This brought Chantham to the crease who, in spite of wickets falling around her, reduced Thailand’s equation to 12 needed off 25 balls.

Enter Kavisha Egodage. The off-spinner had Sornnarin Tippoch caught behind for her first wicket before taking the even bigger scalp of Chantham who had her timber disturbed. Three balls later, number eleven batter Thipatcha Putthawong was also caught behind to spark joyous celebrations from the Chaya Mughal led unit.

Brief Scores: UAE 70/9 in 20 Overs (Satish 23, Kamchomphu 3-6) vs Thailand 64/10 in 17.5 Overs (Chantham 22, Egodage 3-7) by 6 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor