Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis felicitate India captain Rohit Sharma in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Team India captain Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday were felicitated at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister along with Rohit, Suryakumar, Dube and Jaiswal arrived at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan where the victorious members of the T20 World Cup champions team India were felicitated. Rohit Sharma spoke in Marathi during the felicitation function, highlighting the importance of Suryakumar's catch.

"I welcomed Team India yesterday. Today, Rohit Sharma came here, I thank him for it. We are proud that he is a World Cup-winning player, and also that he is from Mumbai. He is a down-to-earth person. I welcome all our players. We saw a sea of people had emerged in Mumbai yesterday. Our youngsters need a platform and Rohit Sharma will provide it to them. The government will provide all help to them," Shinde told the reporters.

Earlier, the winning team members of the T20 World Cup Champion India, captain Rohit, batters Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal and the bowling coach met Maharashtra Chief Minister at his residence in Mumbai on Friday.

The Chief Minister facilitated victorious members of the Indian team with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha, congratulating the Indian players for the victory.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai on Thursday. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

After their arrival at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which is being held here after their victory parade.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

