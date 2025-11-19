Encouraging signs for Team India as skipper Gill arrives at Guwahati without neck brace ahead of 2nd Test

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 : Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who did not take part in much of the first Test against Kolkata due to a neck injury, reached Guwahati with the team without wearing a neck brace, ahead of the second Test against South Africa from November 22 onwards.

Gill's presence in Guwahati, that too without a neck brace, which he had been spotted wearing earlier, gave encouraging signs for India, who were without their skipper in both their innings after he had played just four deliveries in the first innings before retiring hurt due to pain in his neck after he played a sweep for a four. His presence and stability at the field was sorely missed as India succumbed to a 31-run loss while chasing 124 at Kolkata, their first loss at Eden Gardens in 13 years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier also provided an update regarding the ongoing treatment of India Test captain Gill's neck injury, stating that he is "responding well" and a decision on his participation will be taken before the match.

The BCCI posted on their official X handle, "Medical Update: Shubman Gill. Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play."

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025," the BCCI posted

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," it said.

As a result, the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners have risen to the second spot in the nine-team standings. India has meanwhile dropped down to the fourth spot after conceding their third loss in the ongoing cycle.

Gill has been in sensational form this year in Tests, with 983 runs in nine Tests at an average of 70.21, with a healthy strike rate of over 63, including five centuries and a fifty. His best score is 269. The youngster's purple patch started during the tour of England, his first assignment as Test captain in absence of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. His 754 runs in the series, including four centuries out of which one was a double, played a crucial role in securing India a well-fought 2-2 draw and in producing one of the best Test series in a while.

