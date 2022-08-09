End of Chris Lynn's Big Bash career? Aussie star signs with UAE T20 league

The Big Bash League's all-time leading run-scorer Chris Lynn has been named as one of the inaugural UAE T20 league's marquee players.The former Brisbane Heat slugger was among 21 overseas stars announced by the International League T20 (ILT20) on Monday evening, featuring alongside T20 globetrotters Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan. Lynn, who parted ways with the Heat at the end of last season after 102 appearances for the club, had been linked with a move to the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|12. Moeen Ali along with Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasiranga, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Fabien Allen, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Dushmantha Chameera, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Lynn Rovman Powell and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have all signed up to the play in the IPL T20.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia‘s decision on Lynn is based on the decision to keep the interest of the fans alive in Australia’s best domestic T20 tournament. It is being said that Lynn’s management, the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the UAE league are aware of CA’s position and their decision on Lynn. Cricket Australia also said that they have not yet received any application for NOCs for any player so far.“Cricket Australia has not received any applications for No Objection Certificates pertaining to a player’s participation in any overseas competitions for the upcoming season,” a CA spokesperson said.“Our guiding principle remains the prioritisation and protection of Australia’s domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall. As such, NOCs are generally only issued for the period after the Australian season has finished” he further added.Chris Lynn would need an NOC even if he does not play the BBL. That would be difficult given that the ACB is his home cricket board and they are unwilling to allow him to play in the ILT20 in the best interest of BBL. However, it is also understood that any move to deny him from playing in the ILT20 could be a restraint of trade under Australian law. . Six teams, comprising 18 players in a squad, will battle it out in the maiden edition of the tournament that is set to be held in the UAE. Notably, no Pakistani players have been included, while Proteas players have confirmed despite the CSA preparing for their own league at the same time.

