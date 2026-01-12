ENG U19 vs IND U19 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch England U19 vs India U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match

England National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming: India Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat against England Under-19 in their youth international on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Both teams are coming into the game after convincing wins and will look to settle their combinations before the main tournament. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the BCCI’s official website.

England U19 vs India U19 10th Match Live Streaming Info

Match: India Under-19 vs England Under-19, U19 World Cup warm-up

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live coverage

Live telecast in India: Not available

Live Score Updates: Available on BCCI’s official website

England U19 vs India U19 Playing 11s

India U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI):

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel

England U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI):

Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes (w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed (c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq