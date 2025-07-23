ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 1 at Old Trafford?

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard, Weather Forecast: Rain could play a key role on Day 1 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 23. According to AccuWeather, the morning of Day 1 is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain stands at 19 percent. Cloud cover is likely to be 94 percent and humidity around 72 percent.

In the afternoon, conditions will remain cloudy with a higher chance of showers. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius with a 65 percent chance of rain. Cloud cover may stay at 92 percent and humidity could reach 70 percent. In the evening, the temperature might drop to 15 degrees Celsius. Light showers are possible in some areas. The chance of rain is 47 percent with 92 percent cloud cover and 83 percent humidity.

So far, rain has not disrupted the previous Tests in the series in a major way. However, the weather in Manchester has already impacted the teams’ preparations. Both sides were forced to train indoors ahead of the crucial fourth Test.

England vs India 4th Test Toss Update:

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams have made big changes to their line-ups for the crucial match. India handed a Test debut to pacer Anshul Kamboj while Sai Sudharsan was included in place of Karun Nair. Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI. The trio replaced the injured Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and Nair. England brought in spinner Liam Dawson for his first Test in eight years. He replaced Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out due to injury.

Test Cap number 3⃣1⃣8⃣ 🙌



Congratulations to Anshul Kamboj, who is all set to make his international Debut! 👏👏



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#TeamIndia | #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/ntZRqsxczF — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2025

Stokes said the team had recovered well after the break following the third Test at Lord’s. “We’re going to have a bowl. Decent overhead conditions for bowling. Everyone left everything out on the field at Lord's,” Stokes said at toss. “We’ve had three games go down to the final session which says a lot about the quality of the teams.”

"I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There's some forecast around for the four-five days,” Gill said.

India trails the five-match series 1-2 and must win the Manchester Test to keep their hopes alive.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

England vs India 3rd Test Highlights