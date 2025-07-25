ENG vs IND 4th Test: Ollie Pope, Joe Root Guide England to 332/2 at Lunch on Day 3, Trail India by 26 Runs (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England continued their strong reply in the fourth Test ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 25, 2025 17:50 IST

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England continued their strong reply in the fourth Test against India as Ollie Pope and Joe Root stayed unbeaten on 70 and 63 runs respectively. The hosts reached 332 for 2 in 74 overs at lunch on day three of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy match at Old Trafford on Friday. They now trail India by 26 runs.

